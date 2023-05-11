Kiev says fighting continues in and around Bakhmut

Kiev, May 11, (dpa/GNA) – Russian troops continued their attacks in and around the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut on Thursday, despite their recent territorial losses.

The Russian attacks were also supported by fighter jets, the Ukrainian general staff said in its daily situation report on Thursday evening. The position of the front had remained unchanged.

New Russian attacks were also reported from Marjinka. A total of around 30 attacks by the Russian military were counted on Thursday in the eastern section of the fronts near Bakhmut, Marjinka, Avdiivka and Liman, the general staff report said.

Russia has been waging a war against Ukraine for more than 14 months. Russian troops have been trying to expand their territorial conquests in the east of the country for several months.

GNA

