Innovation is key to growth of the African Continent—Panelists

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 26, GNA – Panellists at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Conversation 2023 says innovation is important in enhancing the growth and development of the African Continent.

They said the leaders on the Continent needed to be intentional in bringing positive change to the people through innovative means, adding that it was either the Continent innovate or remain backward.

The fifth of the UBA Africa Conversations 2023 was used to commemorate this year’s Africa Union Day on the theme: “Innovating for Growth in Africa.”

It allows the African and global audience to hear and connect with diverse panelists on their African journeys and how they have waded through various challenges to attain international successes in their own rights.

The panellists said that the continent must leverage her youthful population and technology to unlock the opportunities to fill up the challenges in Africa.

The panellists called on governments and organisations to collaborate and be intentional about the education system to continue training more young people on the Continent.

They said governments also needed to regulate the technology space to suit the continent’s purpose, people, and resources to record remarkable growth in Africa.

Madam Abiola Bawuah, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, said through innovation the Bank was the first financial institution to have a Board of Directors with more female members than males.

“As it stands, we have more female Board Members than any bank,” attributing it to the Chairman of the Board, Tony Elumelu, who believes that women can occupy top roles in organisations and excel.”

She said it was a very remarkable action, and other organisations have started emulating the bank.

“By this move, we are leading the positive change in Africa, and this is very laudable,” she added.

Madam Omogiafo Owen, President of the Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, said there was the need to innovate because innovation is survival.

She said, “We have huge opportunities, deep cultural roots, hard-working people, and all that is needed is to tap into the vast opportunities that we have on this continent.”

Madam Owen advised young Africans to be focused and empower themselves through the art of reading.

Mr Oliver Alawuba, UBA Group Managing Director, said the theme for this year’s Africa Day was very apt for the conversation because of the challenges and the opportunities that Africa as a continent was faced with.

He said these challenges and opportunities was a thin line which “we believe UBA Group can help unlock the challenges and engineer prosperity.”

The Group Managing Director said UBA was committed to helping Africa to become the continent of the future.

“We take our Pan African-ness seriously, because we believe Africa needs to be celebrated,” he added.

Other panelists are Ms Hilda Baci, Award-winning and trendsetting Foodpreneur/Chef, Hilda Baci; Madam Banke Lawson-Kuku, Renowned Fashion Designer, and Madam Folusho Gbadamosi, Business & Technology Executive.

GNA

