Hungary trade balance swings to surplus in March

Budapest, May 9, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – Hungary’s trade balance turned to a surplus in March from a deficit in the previous year, as exports rose much faster than imports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance logged a surplus of €899 million ($986 million) in March versus a deficit of €820 million in the corresponding month last year.

In February, there was a surplus of €581 million.

Exports climbed 16.0% year-over-year in March, while imports grew at a slower pace of 2.1%.

The share of EU member states was 78% in exports and 69% in imports, the agency said. On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 11.0% and 8.5%, respectively.

GNA

