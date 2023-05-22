GNFS wins 2023 Tema Regional Inter-Security Service Constitution quiz

By Ruth Dery

Tema, May 22, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command has won the 2023 Tema Regional Inter-Security Service Constitutional Quiz Competition.

The Firefighters exhibited brain power over the Eastern Naval Command, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, and Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on their understanding of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The Ghana Immigration Service and the Eastern Naval Command came in second and third place, respectively. The Ghana Police Service Tema Regional Command placed fourth, and GRA taking the last position.

The Tema Metropolitan Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) organised the 2023 Tema Regional Inter-Security Services Constitutional Quiz Competition.

The NCCE Annual Constitution Week Celebration includes a quiz competition among security services.

The Ghana National Fire Service was declared the champion after solving 70 questions in four different categories.

The first three award winners received a plague as well as a certificate of distinction.

Furthermore, all 27 team members received participation certificates, and each participating security service received five copies of the 1992 Constitution.

In her remarks, Ms. Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Tema Metropolitan NCCE Director, stated that the Commission established Constitutional Week in 2001 to commemorate Ghana’s restoration to democratic governance in 1993.

Ms. Badu stated that the NCCE was required to provide civic education to Ghanaian individuals by instilling an awareness of their rights and responsibilities.

She stated that the subject of this year’s Constitution Week is “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy, Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance.”

She explained that the Constitution Quiz Competition was one of the NCCE’s tactics for promoting the study of the 1992 Constitution as well as fostering unity and tolerance among security personnel and citizens.

Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members, encouraged residents to participate in such events that educate and inform them about the tenets of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Korto, who is also the TMA Presiding Member, urged everyone to respect the efforts of the security forces and to support them in their endeavours.

Ogyedom Nana Ama Tsetsewa I, Osumpahen of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council in the Central Region who chaired the competition stated that there was a need to evaluate security services on their knowledge of the laws that govern the country because the safety and security of citizens depended on them as law enforcers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

