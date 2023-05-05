GNFS trains journalists on fire safety and emergency management

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah / Veronica Baffour Kyei

Fijai (W/R), May 5, GNA – The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has trained selected journalists from Sekondi on fire safety and emergency.

They were equipped with information on the enactment of the Service, appliance dispatch, work on fire scene, emergency management, fire certification and acquisition of fire reports.

The Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFOI) Mr Frederick Ohemeng, at the opening of the training, acknowledged how integral the media should be in educating the public on the roles of the Service and the need for public recognition of the sacrifices of fire fighters.

He said fighters had always risked their lives for the communities they served, adding: “What we require of the public is genuinely to support us and not to always whip us with insults”.

He said the training was, therefore to seek media support in educating the public to “recognise the sacrifices of fire fighters and our fallen heroes”.

Fire fighters worked under challenging conditions, especially with inadequate resources, but they were always ready, 24 hours daily, for action, without enjoying any comfort, he said.

“In other jurisdictions, firemen have public sympathy…. why do you have to beat the fireman?”

ACFO Ohemeng explained that the workshop was carefully set out for the media to improve reportage, correct some misconceptions among the public and build good friendships.

The GNFS, as a regulator, issues permit for infrastructure, particularly public places like hotels, hospitals, and factories and played a critical role in technical committees of district assemblies.

Ms Veronica Baffour, a participant, described the workshop as very educative and an eye opener to her as a professional.

“I now stand in an informed position to communicate better”.

GNA

