‘Ghana Week in DC’ to be launched tomorrow May 21

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, May 20, GNA – The ‘Ghana Week in DC’ which is set to take place from October 9 to 14, 2023 in Washington, DC, would be launched in Accra, tomorrow Sunday May 21, 2023, at the Accra City Hotel.

The Week would feature a series of activities with a goal of promoting Ghana as the preferred destination for travels, investments, trade, sports and culture for the historical diaspora.

Last year, a delegation from the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Beyond the Return Secretariat travelled to Washington DC to engage with key stakeholders involved in planning the historical event.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the highlights of the Ghana Week DC would be a football match between one of Ghana’s Premier League teams and DC United.

It said Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia were known as the DMV area and one of the key markets when it came to promoting Ghana for tourism and business opportunities.

The release said Paxton Baker, CEO PKB Enterprises, would be at the Ghana Media Launch to share details on the collaboration.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, said the “ Authority is excited with the outcomes of the partnership outreach culminating in the organising of the Ghana Week, DC.”

That, he said, would help cement the gains of the ‘Beyond the Return’.

“Already we have seen a steady rise in arrivals in the first quarter of 2023”.

Partners of the event are GTA, GIPC, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Football Association, Embassy of Ghana – Washington, DC, City of DC, Mayor Office and PKB Enterprises.

