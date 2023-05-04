German chip maker Infineon sees profits before tax jump in Q2 

Neubiberg, May 4, (dpa/GNA) - German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon on Thursday posted profit from continuing operations before tax of €1.064 billion ($1.18 billion) for the second quarter, significantly higher than the €590 million seen in the same quarter a year ago.

The rise was helped by growth in revenue, Infineon said.

The company had a profit of €826 million or €0.63 per share for the quarter, up from €469 million or €0.35 per share last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was €0.69 euros.

Quarterly revenue increased nearly 25% to €4.119 billion from €3.298 billion in the same period a year ago, driven by rise in demand.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company sees revenue of about €4 billion.

For the full year, the company has raised its revenue outlook to €16.2 billion plus or minus €300 million from €15.5 billion plus or minus €500 million.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

