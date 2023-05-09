Esoko conducting Business Enterprise, Micro Surveys for World Bank

Accra, May 09, GNA – Esoko, a leading data collection and survey firm in Ghana is conducting business enterprise and micro surveys for the World Bank.

The enterprise analysis of the World Bank is currently conducting surveys in 54 economies.

Esoko is the leading organisation conducting the informal sector enterprise survey in Africa.

A news brief from Esoko said the survey was designed for private own businesses, activities, productions, or service activities that were sold, traded, or bartered with another party.

It said the fieldwork would use the face-to-face approach to interview business owners or top managers.

The World Bank Group is working to assess the business and investment climate in up to 180 economies under its flagship Business Ready project—a key instrument of this new strategy to facilitate private investment, generate employment, and improve productivity to help countries accelerate development in inclusive and sustainable ways.

GNA



