ECOWAS Technical Team visits Ghana

Accra, May 18, GNA – A Technical Team designated by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, led by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security of ECOWAS, Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah has paid a working visit to Ghana.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said while in the country, the Team paid visited to the Ministry of National Security, the Executive Secretariat of the Accra Initiative, General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force in Tamale.

It said as part of the visit, the Technical Team paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration who was represented by her Special Advisor, Mr Kwabena Osei-Danquah at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The two-day visit was from May 15 to 16, 2023.

It said during the meeting, the Commissioner highlighted the great leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for championing the Accra Initiative and for his pan-Africanist decision to host the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The statement said the two sides discussed issues regarding the collaboration between the ECOWAS Commission and the Accra Initiative towards eradicating terrorism in the region, as well as deliberated on ways to fund the Accra Initiative.

On his part, Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of ECOWAS, assured Ghana of the support of the ECOWAS Commission to the Accra Initiative and intimated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be concluded to further strengthen relations between ECOWAS and the Accra Initiative.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

