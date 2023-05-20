ECOWAS Court President meets Gambian Chief Justice on 2023 International Conference

Accra, May 20, GNA – The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, on Friday met with the Chief Justice of The Gambia, Honorable Hassan B. Jallow to brief him on preparations for the 2023 international conference of the regional court.

The conference will open on Monday, 22nd May 2023 in Banjul, The Gambia.

Justice Asante used the opportunity to provide further details about the four day conference, a flagship programme of the Court, which will examine the ECOWAS’ zero tolerance for unconstitutional change government policy.

He told the Chief Justice that the theme was carefully chosen against the background of the threat to the region’s evolving democracy following recent democratic reversals in the three Member States of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali where military governments have taken over with the risk that the contagion could spread to other parts of the region.

He also told his host that the theme would be examined by the presenters, mainly academics, jurists and lawyers, under seven broad sub themes, which will give them an opportunity to assess the dimensions of the policy, the implications of recent political developments and propose measures for addressing the drift.

“ We hope the outcome of the conference will help the process of democratic consolidation in the region which will further deepen respect for the rule of law and human rights, both important issues for the judiciary,” the President said.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Chief Justice, who has agreed to participate in the opening ceremony and the conference, for his contribution to the efforts to ensure a successful conference and expressed the Courts willingness to work with the authorities of the government and the country’s judiciary in resolving the recurring issue of the low rate of enforcement of the decisions of the regional court.

In his response, Justice Jallow commended the Court for its choice of The Gambia to host its 2023 international conference, being the first such conference to be held in the country.

He then assured the visiting ECOWAS Court president of the willingness of The Gambia’s judiciary to contribute towards the success of the conference.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

