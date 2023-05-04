Dr Kyei Sports Complex to host MTN FA Cup Semi-final

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, May 04, GNA – The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup Semi-final round is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13 and May 14, 2023, at the, Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi.

The round would see three premier league giants and one second tier side battle for glory as they journey for a first FA Cup title.

The four teams who managed to sail through the round were Dreams Football Club, Skyy Football Club, Nsoatreman Football Club and King Faisal Football Club.

The first match would witness Dreams FC, who lost to Hearts of Oak in the Semi finals last season, lock horns with Skyy FC on Saturday hoping to book a ticket to the final this time round, while the second encounter would also see King Faisal FC come face to face against premier league newbies Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

