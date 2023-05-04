Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin charged for acts of misconduct

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, May 04, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, Head Coach of Aduana Stars for misconduct following comments made against match officials in match day 29 clash game against bottom placed Kotoku Royals.

The gaffer whiles speaking in a post-match interview said “I’m highly disappointed in the referee’s performance in the second half; every tackle was a foul against us, is that how we want a worthy champion in the league? It is very bad”.

In response to this, the GFA in a press statement condemned the comments of the coach.

“These remarks are alleged to have undermined the fairness of the premier league and constituted an attack on the referee’s integrity, actions that have the potential to harm the reputation of the game.”

It added that Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin had been given an ultimatum till Thursday, May 4, 2023, to submit his response to the charges laid against him.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is a professional football manager, who has passed through the ranks of coaching in Ghana, from Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club and currently with Aduana Stars Football Club who leads the Ghana Premier League table with 51 points.

