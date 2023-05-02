Circular Economy: Students learn how to earn “Cash from Trash”

Accra, May 2, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketer and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants in partnership with the United Way Ghana, have commemorated Earth Day at the La Enobal Basic School on the theme “Cash from Trash”.

Earth Day is an annual event day celebrated on April 22 globally.

On this special occasion, businesses, individuals or any organisations are invited to promote activities that help preserve the environment.

A statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager and copied to the Ghana News Agency said “For United Way Ghana and Vivo Energy Ghana, it was the opportunity to involve employees and volunteers of both companies to mark the day with an educational activity. Pupils from the La Enobal Basic School were taught how they could generate revenue from their waste to help finance their basic needs; an act that is geared towards promoting sustainable waste management practices and protecting the environment under the Sustainable Development Goals 3,13 and 15”.

It said Vivo Energy Ghana’s Green Champions, a dedicated group of employees leading green initiative in the company, demonstrated various ways of recycling waste into cash, including recycling and upcycling and provided practical tips on how to reduce waste and conserve the environment.

It said Vivo Energy Ghana’s Managing Director, Mr. Kader Maiga, said, “We are delighted to partner United Way to commemorate Earth Day. At Vivo Energy, we are committed to promoting sustainable waste management practices and protecting the environment. We believe that by working together, we can make a difference and create a more sustainable future for all.”

The statement said the Head Teacher of La Enobal Basic School, expressed his appreciation to Vivo Energy and the United Way for organising the event adding “This event has been informative and educative. Our students have learnt a lot about the importance of protecting the environment and how to recycle waste to generate cash. We are grateful to Vivo Energy Ghana and the United Way for their support.”

Vivo Energy Ghana in line with its sustainability framework has engaged in various environmental projects to encourage individuals and organizations to take actions towards building a circular economy.

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa with a network of over 2,600 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops, restaurants and other non-fuel services.

It provides fuels, lubricants, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and solar energy solutions to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, mining, construction, power, transport, wholesalers and manufacturing.

The Company employs around 2,800 people.

GNA

