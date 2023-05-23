Central Regional Minister organises Mothers’ Day Feast for the aged

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru, May 23, GNA – Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has held a special Mothers’ Day Feast for about 60 aged at Babianiha, a community near Swedru in the Agona West Municipality.

The feast was sponsored by the Marigold World Foundation, which aims at caring for women and the vulnerable.

Interacting with the women at the function, Mrs Assan enumerated how mothers sweated and toiled to cater for their children and see them through education to ensure their wellbeing.

“I am standing before you as a daughter of the Babianiha Community; God has done so much for me and it is time to give back to my mothers who took care of me,” she said.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the chiefs and elders of the community, members of the New Patriotic Party, and all stakeholders who prayed for her to secure the enviable position in government.

She urged them to support the Government to undertake more development projects to enhance the economic status of the area.

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the MP for Agona West, recounted the important role mothers played in ensuring that their children grew to become responsible adults in society.

She commended the Minister for sponsoring the feast and asked the women to continue to support the NPP to retain power in 2024.

Mr Evans Onumah Coleman, the Municipal Chief Executive, Agona West, called on mothers to strengthen their prayers for President Akufo-Addo and his team to promote quality governance and bring economic prosperity to all Ghanaians.

Some widows among the aged were presented with clothes and cash amounts to help them live comfortably.

Alhaji Gibrin Tanko, the Agona West NPP Constituency Chairman, presided over the function and called on the residents to assist the party to “break the Eight” in the 2024 elections.

GNA

