Bulgaria: International Veterinary Team Examined Five Bears in Belitsa Sanctuary

Sofia, May 05, (BTA/GNA) – The bears Teddy, Iva, Boyka, Bobby and Marinka from the Bear Sanctuary in Belitsa, southern Bulgaria, were examined by an international veterinary team, Four Paws reported on Friday. The medical tests included ultrasounds, X-rays, dental examinations and an innovative medical hearing test. The examinations were part of the Sanctuary’s annual program to maintain the animals’ health and provide them with the best possible living conditions, the foundation said.

The park’s brown bears total 18. They undergo regular checkups at fixed intervals and as per schedule.

Seven-year-old Teddy is enjoying excellent health. Bobby, who suffers from coxarthrosis of the hind limbs, will need daily rehabilitation and adjustment of his therapy. The bears Boyka and Marinka had their bad teeth extracted, while Iva was found to be completely deaf, Four Paws said.

The Belitsa Bear Sanctuary is a joint project between the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and Four Paws. It was officially opened in November 2000. Since April 10, the place is open to visitors again for the new season. The last bear to wake up from hibernation was Yetta, the park said in a Facebook post. She has been awake since early April.

BTA/GNA

