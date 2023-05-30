AASC re-confirms sports codes for 13th Africa Games, nine to be Olympic qualifiers

Accra, May 30, GNA – The Association of Africa Sports Confederation (AASC) has re-confirmed the sports code to participate in next year’s Africa Games to be held in Accra, Ghana from March 8-23.

A total of 25 sporting disciplines have been selected to compete in the 13th edition of the Games which was originally scheduled to take place this year.

Out of the 25 disciplines, nine of them would be an Olympic qualifying event while eleven would be non-Olympic qualifiers and the remaining five would be a demonstration sport.

In a statement issued and signed by the President of AASC, Major General Ahmed Nasser, to the selected disciplines and sighted by the Ghana News Agency congratulated the selected disciplines.

The various sports codes were confirmed during the last meeting of the TCAG of the African Games convened on the 17th of May 2023 between the stakeholders AASC, AU, ANOCA, and the LOC.

He mentioned that the Olympic qualifying disciplines are Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Cycling, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Triathlon, and Wrestling.

The non-Olympic qualifying event would also be armwrestling, athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, football, field hockey, judo, rugby, volleyball, and weightlifting.

E-Sports, Mixed Martial Arts, Speedball, Sambo and Teqball would also be played as demonstration sports.

Major Nasser added that “Sports have always been an important part of Ghana’s culture, bringing people together and fostering a sense of community, and the Local Organizing Committee of Ghana Games has been instrumental in promoting and developing sports in the country.”

He said they believed the African Games 13th Edition in Ghana would provide a significant opportunity for athletes from respective confederations to connect with their peers and showcase their talents, in addition to bringing all of Africa together.

Ghana won the bid to host the 13th edition of the Africa Games over five years ago but could not get facilities ready to host the Games hence the postponement. The Borteyman Stadium, a new facility earmarked to host the Games is still under construction as well as the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Several activities and events like volunteering and other human resources needed for the Games are yet to be recruited. Communication and sensitization of the citizens about the Games has not been effective but the LOC headed by Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare is optimistic that the Games would be a success.

Although timelines and dates for test events to be held to assess the readiness of Ghana’s facilities for the Games are yet to be announced, the country is hoping to host about 5,000 athletes and officials from the continent during the Games period.

