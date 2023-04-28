Yango partners Charterhouse for 24th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Accra, April 28, GNA – Charterhouse, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have announced a partnership with Yango as the official ride-hailing services partner of the 24th edition of Ghana’s biggest music awards night.

This year’s awards gala is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

As part of the partnership, Yango has announced discounts prizes for all riders who would grace next week’s event.

There would also be luxury shuttle services for celebrities and special guests of the VGMA and give-aways of up to 50 tickets to its loyal patrons to experience the VGMAs.

Commenting on the partnership, Yango Country Manager for Ghana, Tom Ofonime, said: “In every market of its presence, Yango is looking to engage with the activities that matter.

“For us, partnering with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards means supporting the spirit of the youth as well as the artistes because they are most relevant to the society.

“Just recently it has been revealed that one of the things that people cherish most about their experience in Yango is good music during rides. Yango will help you get wherever you need to go with grace, style and good music.”

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications, on his part said: “A great VGMA experience starts with the ride that brings you to the grounds.

“While we are keen on providing you an unforgettable 24th VGMA, we also care about how you get to your destination safely when the program is over.That is where Yango comes in; we are happy for such partnerships.”

Since its launch in 2019, Yango has experienced strong growth in Ghana. For people of the country, the Yango brand has already become synonymous with fast, comfortable and safe travel.

Yango uses its own maps; its own route and navigation system based on artificial intelligence technologies and frequently introduces new features with a focus on enhanced security for riders. Yango operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The 24th edition of the VGMAs is produced by Charterhouse, with support from YANGO, TV3, KPMG, and media partners.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

