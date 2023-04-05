Wassa Nkonya Community wins football gala

By Victoria Agyemang

Ayanfuri (C/R) April 5, GNA – Wassa Nkonya has emerged winners of the 2023 inter-community football gala, organised by Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) at Ayanfuri in the Central Region.

They beat Breman-Brofoyedru 1 – 0 in the finals to emerge winners of the competition.

All five communities in the catchment area took part in the tournament together with the PMGL football team.

The six teams were drawn from Ayanfuri, Abenabena, Wassa Nkonya, Breman-Brofoyedru, and Denkyira Gyaman.

The game was part of activities by the PMGL to promote peace, unity and togetherness among residents of its catchment communities and the company.

The Wassa Nkonya community received a giant trophy, gold medals and a cash prize of GHS 2,000.00, while Breman-Brofoyedru, which placed second, received silver medals and GHS1,500.00.

All the participating communities received cash prizes and certificates of participation.

PMGL sponsored all the teams with football jerseys, boots and socks for the tournament.

The participating communities had massive support from the people, who cheered the players with songs, reigniting the healthy rivalry between Upper Denkyira West District and the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality in the Central and Western regions, respectively.

Dr Stephen Kofi Ndede, the General Manager of PMGL, said the tournament was geared towards unveiling the talents of the people to improve education for growth and development.

The company is working towards providing and improving existing football fields in the various catchment communities to support the initiative.

PMGL contributes 300,000.00 US dollars annually to its Edikan Trust Fund to aid the provision of classrooms, health centers, water projects, teacher’s quarters, community centre, ICT laboratories, scholarships and bursaries for tertiary institutions within the communities.

Dr Ndede expressed regret over the siltation of a canal dug through galamsey activities, which the company continued to spend huge sums of monies to desilt, that could have been injected into developmental projects.

However, all efforts to halt the influx of illegal miners to the mining areas had proved futile and he pleaded with the communities to end such activities to avoid further destruction and damage to the environment.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

