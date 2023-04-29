Vote for continuity of development, progress — Dzudzorli Gakpe  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta(VR), April, 29, GNA – Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency and a candidate for the upcoming Parliamentary primaries has said a victory for him would bring continuity of development and progress to the area.

Mr Gakpe stated that his proven development records in the areas of education, job creation, infrastructural development, health and others would be an attestation for the delegates to offer him another four-year term.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on his developmental achievements during his first term, he outlined several projects and programmes such as the construction of a four-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Anlo Afiadenyigba E.P Basic school, renovation of a six-unit classroom block at Anyako.

“As part of my effort to improve quality education in my constituency, l donated tables and chairs to schools to help speed up teaching and learning,” he added.

On Health, Mr Gakpe stated that he had initiated free eye screening for over 5,000 residents in his constituency, where over 1,000 beneficiaries with mild blindness benefited from free eye surgery to regain their sight.

“Health is one of my priorities, I supported my people to go through numerous tests for diabetes, hypertension, malaria, and others with 40 children going through medical surgeries of hernia and others.”

Mr Gakpe also disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he enrolled over 1,000 youth in various apprenticeship fields, such as tailoring, hairdressing, carpentry, and others aimed at mitigating youth unemployment in the area.

On Security, Mr Gakpe said a total of 800 LED street lights were also donated to communities within the constituency with the hope of extending electricity to areas which were yet to benefit from the rural electrification projects.

Touching on Agriculture, he said a tractor was ploughng farmlands for free for farmers around Lawoshime, Wenyagor, Hatorgodo, and the surrounding communities.

He appealed to the delegates to vote massively for number one on the ballot paper during the parliamentary primaries for him to retain his seat in Parliament for more development.

Mr Gakpe is in the race with Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensa, Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor,Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto and Mr Paul Mensah Voegborlo.

The NDC has set Saturday May 13 for its nationwide Parliamentary and Presidential primaries.

GNA

