University of Ghana Alumni Association holds maiden edition of Home Coming

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 3, GNA – The University of Ghana Alumni Association (UGAA) has held its maiden edition Home Coming in Accra.

The meeting, which brought together University of Ghana’s (UG) Alumni, members of the University Community, academia and the public, sought to uplift the image and development of Ghana’s premier University to make it a World Class University.

Madam Doris Kisiwa Ansah, Chairman, UGAA, in her welcome remarks said the UG chalked the enviable milestone of 75 years this year.

“A place of excellent education silted on the hills of Legon – our nation’s hope and glory. The great tower of learning inspiring both young and old. That is our Premier University,” she stated.

She noted that since 1948, University of Ghana had nurtured men and women who now occupy A to Z of all works of life; such as presidents to judges, directors, teachers, and managers.

She said products of UG were found in every corner of the globe, making a positive impact to create a better future for all.

“Alumni worldwide contribute to the development and growth of their Alma Mater. It is, therefore, the hope of the Council that our coming together tonight is the beginning of us uplifting the image and development of our premier University to make it a World Class University,” Madam Ansah said.

She said the UGAA Council had over the years with support from stakeholders, corporate bodies and individuals undertaken some projects to help develop the University; adding that there was still more to be done.

She said as the years go by with increase in students’ population, which was over 68,000 this year, it was only right that as Alumni, they supported the Vice- Chancellor and her Management team to upgrade and lift high the university.

She appealed to all UG Alumni to come on board by pledging their lifetime support or contribute a token to the Association.

She urged that to register and support the Association so that their collective effort would enable the Association achieve its objective of helping the University attain a World- Class Status.

The 75th anniversary is on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology, Embracing Humanism,” in line with the Vice Chancellor’s Student Digitalization Initiative namely “One Student

One Laptop, Modernization of Classrooms and Hotspot Comfort Zones – a place where Students in between lectures can rest and access Wi-Fi, other digital technologies and washrooms.”

Madam Ansah said the Alumni Council had decided to support two of the State of Art Comfort Zones; each one was costing around GH₵ 800,000.00.

“So my dear Alumni, please contribute to this worthy project. Share the news to other Alumni. Be a good Ambassador. Pledge forms will be going round soon.”

She said the Council had also constructed a “Garden of Fame” inside the UG Alumni Centre.

She said the monument was to help raise funds, which had three categories – Platinum GH₵ 20,000.00, Gold GH₵ 10,000.00 and Silver GH₵ 5,000.00.

“Names of Alumni are engraved Forever in Gold. There are just a few names on now. There is plenty of space for more names. Select a category to add your name to help contribute to our projects,” Madam Ansah said.

“What a delight for your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to walk in and see your name in Gold.”

In attendance at the meeting were Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency and Mrs Emelia Naa Kwantsua Agyei-Menssah, the Registrar of UG.

GNA

