Traditional leader urges informal sector workers to join tier-three pensions

By Dennis Peprah

Nkoranza, (BE/R), April 9, GNA – Nana Akrapim Baffo Agyentaduahene IV, the Paramount Chief of the Nkoranza Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, has urged artisanal workers to register and join pension schemes for their own good.

He said pensions did not only provide financial security for the aged, but also help the aged live stress and depression free lives.

He said the aged required stress-free life to live longer and achieve their goals and aspirations.

The Paramount Chief gave the advice when personnel of the Bono Zonal office of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) paid a courtesy call on the traditional council at Nkoranza.

The personnel of the Authority were in the area to sensitize artisanal workers on the pensions scheme designed for informal sector workers.

About 280 artisans, including hairdressers, dressmakers, tailors, mechanics and carpenters and farmers, attended the day’s sensitization workshop aimed to inspire them to join the pension scheme.

“Life without pensions is always difficult for aged, particularly those who spent their life time to work in the informal sector and everybody must capitalize on the tier-three scheme and join the pensions,” Nana Agyentaduahene IV stated.

He commended the government and the NPRA for the introduction of the tier-three pension scheme and entreated those who had not registered to do so for future benefit.

Mr William Ohene-Adjei, the Bono zonal Head of the NPRA, said the tier-three Penisons was designed for all workers, including farmers and petty traders.

“We are, therefore, in the area to introduce and encourage workers in the informal sector to join and enjoy the benefits too,” he stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

