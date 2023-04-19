Teenagers charged with murder over Alabama shooting

April 19 (BBC/GNA) – Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after the shooting at a 16th birthday party in Alabama that killed four and injured 32 over the weekend.

The pair, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on Tuesday, local police said.

Authorities said the suspects are each being charged with four counts of reckless murder and that more charges are coming.

They said they expect the pair to be charged as adults.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

