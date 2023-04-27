Spain’s Q1 jobless rate rises to 13.26%

Madrid, April 27, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – Spain’s unemployment rate increased more-than-expected in the three months ended March, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate rose to 13.26% in the first quarter from 12.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022. That was above the 12.9% rate expected by economists. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 13.65%.

The number of unemployed people increased to 3.127 million in the March quarter from 3.024 million in the December quarter.

At the same time, the number of employed people decreased by 11,100 from the previous quarter to 20.452 million. Employment climbed by 368,000 from a year ago.

Employment in the public sector fell by 2,300, and private sector jobs rose by 8,800 in the March quarter as compared to the previous three-month period.

GNA

