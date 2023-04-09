Sekondi – Takoradi Catholic Diocese launches  Synod on youth

By Justina Paaga

Takoradi, April 09, GNA – The Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi has launched a Diocesan Synod on the youth on the theme: “Building a synodal church :The role of the catholic youth.”

The synod which is scheduled to take place from October 31, 2023 to November 5, 2023 was launched by most Reverend Bishop John Baptist Attakruh, bishop of the Sekondi – Takoradi Diocese at the Our Lady of Sea Cathedral in Takoradi.

The launch also formed part of the celebration of Easter which marked the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ some 2000 year ago.

The church was filled to capacity with many of the parishioners clad in white clothes, society and association uniforms to signify their joy.

Bishop Attakru, highlighting the dwindling number of the catholic population in the Diocese to, social media, miracles, wealth, school, employment and marriages, noted that effect youth formation and ministry were essential components of pastoral ministry.

He indicated that the synod would help the Diocese to better respond and address the challenges facing the Catholic church in the Diocese.

He called on the clergy, religious and lay faithful especially the youth to actively participate in the preparation of the synod.

The Bishop commended the Diocesan synod on the youth to the patronage of Mary, ‘Star of the sea’ and asked that the synod prayer should always be prayed in all catholic churches in the diocese to ensure the success of the synod.

He also established a synod Preparatory Commission to oversee the planning and celebration of the synod

Earlier in a sermon Bishop Attakruh, told Christians especially catholics, not to let the sacrifices and sufferings Jesus went through some 2000 years ago for the salvation of mankind to be in vain.

He said Christian should get closer to the Lord by studying the scriptures always and putting them into practice.

The Bishop urged catholics to be each other keeper and endeavour to show love and care especially to the needy, “for that is what Jesus stood for” .

He said the celebration of Easter Sunday should not end the forty days they prepared for Easter and urged them to continue pray to ensure peace, love, togatherness and reconciliation in their lives.

Four people were baptized.

GNA

