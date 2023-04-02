Run-off election in Montenegro to decide next president

Podgorica, April 2, (dpa/GNA) - Voters in Montenegro will choose the new president of the small Balkan country in a run-off election on Sunday.

Pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic got the most votes in the first round of voting two weeks ago. However, his challenger Jakov Milatovic is supported by the entire pro-Serbian camp, whose voters were split between several candidates in the first round.

Milatovic is expected to consolidate that support in the run-off and is viewed as the favourite to win the election.

Polling stations open at 7 am (0500 GMT) and close at 8 pm. Results are expected later in the evening.

The former Yugoslav republic was part of Serbia before becoming independent in 2006.

