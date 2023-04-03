Rev Addison inducted Superintendent Minister of the MCG Sawla Circuit 

By Philip Tengzu

Sawla, (S/R), April 03, GNA – The Methodist Church Ghana has inducted Very Reverend Isaac Edmund Kofi Addison as the Superintendent Minister of the church in charge of the Sawla Circuit in the Savannah Region under the Tamale Diocese.

Right Reverend Lawrence K. Beka, the Bishop of Tamale Diocese of The Methodist Church Ghana, performed the induction ceremony on Very Rev. Addison at the Hosanna Methodist Church in Sawla at the weekend.

He charged the new Superintendent Minister to work hard for the development and growth of the work of God and the church in the Sawla Circuit.

Very Rev. Addison, before his induction as the Superintendent Minister of the Sawla Circuit, was the minister in charge of the Hosanna Methodist Church in Sawla.

Following his love for God’s work and especially for youth service, Very Rev. Addison served in many youth leadership positions in the church including the first full-time Ghana Methodist Students Union (GHAMSU) National Coordinator before his call to the Ordained Ministry of the Church.

He served in that position for 13 years after he was appointed by the Methodist Church Ghana Conference Office in 2005.

The Very Rev. Isaac Justice Arhin-Yorke, the Bishop’s Deputy of the Wa-Bolgatanga Mission Diocese of The Methodist Church Ghana, who delivered the sermon at the induction ceremony called on the clergy to see themselves as God’s agents of restoration to bring hope to His people.

“Beloved, just as God called His people of old and used them mightily in His kingdom’s work, so, has He called us, especially, we the Ministers of God, into this business of transformation and restoration,” he said.

He also entreated the leadership of the Church to continually pray for the church to restore the fainting spirits of the members when they experienced signs of “dryness” in their churches and likened it to the scriptural condition of the “Dry Bones” Ezekiel 37:3.

“Indeed, God is still at work calling His people back to Himself, bringing new life into dead Churches and situations. This is the way we must go as Pastors, Evangelists, and Preachers of the Gospel.

We should leave matters of judgment to God all the time for God Himself to intervene and act in His wisdom,” the Bishop’s Deputy said.

He charged Very Rev. Addison to continue to serve the people of the Sawla Circuit through his new position and to shepherd, care for, and nurture them well to grow in Christ.

He told the new Superintendent Minister that in the face of the current unhealthy economic condition precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, his members would need his support more than before.

“They need you to motivate and encourage them. They need you to assure them that all is not lost with them.

But with faith and resilience in God, their circumstances would be better despite the economic turmoil,” Very Rev Arhin-Yorke said.

He further stressed that, “encouraging words have the potential to help people to move on even when they are faced with afflictions.”

Very Rev. Addison accepted the challenge to lead the church in the Circuit and thanked the leadership of the church for giving him the opportunity.

He pledged to work, with the support of the church, to ensure the growth of the gospel in the Circuit as he had been tasked to do.

