Professionalism, consistency key to breaking boundaries in business – TAGG Chief Executive

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, April 30, GNA – Mr Kweku Asmah, Group Chief Executive, The Automation Ghana Group (TAGG), has called for professionalism, adherence to moral principles to achieve high and sustainable business success.

According to him, professionalism was lacking in the economy and that it was time that some level of professionalism and ethical principles were prioritised and employed in businesses and all facets of society.

“Practice your profession ethically and Ghana will be a place to be.”Mr Asmah said in an interview at the 20th Anniversary launch of TAGG, an industrial and building automation group of companies, in Accra.

He said in a business environment dominated by foreign players, there were bound to be challenges in breaking that barrier, adding that, “being consistent and going by what you believe in and upholding professionalism is significant.”

“That will ensure that trust is won,” the Group Chief Executive emphasised.

On the theme: “20 years of Excellence in Engineering”, the TAGG hopes to continue in its philanthropic efforts in education, health, and the environment as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in its operation communities.

TAGG, which commenced operation in 2003 with the establishment of Process and Plant Automation Ltd (PPA), provides electrical and automation services and products through innovation, training, and customer service.

Essentially, The Automation Ghana Group applies modern technology, using computers to operate machines.

In the next eight months, the company, as part of the anniversary celebration, will organize events to showcase its twenty-decade journey and what it intends to achieve in the years ahead.

From a team of three with a current staff strength of 160 professionals, a driving force behind its two-decade success, the company continues to provide smart engineering solutions to mining and manufacturing industries as well as homes and offices.

The Group, whose client list includes MTN, Vodafone, AngloGold, Newmont, Unilever, Coca Cola and Nestle, among other vendors, ensures customer satisfaction with respect, trust, integrity, people development, sharing and knowledge-seeking as a defining boundary.

Mr Asmah said the company’s ability to maintain professional integrity had impacted on its positive strides chalked over the last two decades as Ghana’s premier industrial automation company offering to other Ghanaian companies, excellent engineering services.

“We believe that success is built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and hard work. These values have been at the heart of everything we do and have helped us to build strong relationships with our clients and partners,” he said.

The Group Chief Executive said, the partnerships it had built with its partners had been instrumental in its growth allowing it to offer its clients the reliable and most advanced automation solutions.

Mr Asmah said, as it celebrated 20th anniversary milestone, it recognised the importance of giving back to the community through its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes partnering with various organisations to support education and health undertakings.

He said despite the progress made over the last years, the company had encountered some challenges, adding that, “we will continue to demonstrate this commitment and make that impact in our community in the years to come.”

“The 20th anniversary celebration gives us an opportunity to share our success with our vendors, customers, and our team members and to demonstrate to the world – the company we have become with their support.”

Group Chief Executive said, TAGG said plans were afoot to commence an Automation Academy as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations to train graduates and ensure that knowledge was widespread in automation and electrical engineering in the country.

With that, he assured, “Ghana will become a hub for automation engineers for West Africa,”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

