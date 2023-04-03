Parliamentary aspirant promises to reduce ‘kayaye’ phenomenon

Accra, April 3, GNA – Dr. Shaibu Baanni Azumah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, in the North East Region, has assured constituents of responsible leadership to address developmental issues, especially youth rural migration to urban areas.

He explained that dry spells and unpredictable rainfall patterns over the years had resulted in low yield and loss of livelihoods, pushing the youth to migrate to southern Ghana to engage in menial jobs like head poetry “kayaye”.

Dr Azumah, speaking to the Ghana News Agency after submitting his nomination forms said, when given the nod, he would work with relevant stakeholders to implement targeted skills development and placement programmes for the youth.

While describing the phenomena as de-humanising, he said to address the challenges, the people would be consulted to develop local solutions to problems to ensure ownership and sustainability of interventions.

Dr Azumah, who is an Agricultural Economist, said his term in office as MP would witness the development of a resilient local economy to drive development.

“This will be done through networking and partnerships to develop agriculture, build mini factories for value addition, and strengthen market linkages,” he said.

The Development Worker, assured the constituents of his resolve to prioritise community development by conducting needs assessment with special focus on water systems, access roads, electricity, and education.

His candidacy, he explained, represented a genuine opportunity for the NDC to build a broad-based coalition that could deliver victory in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Azumah is a development practitioner with nearly two decades of work experience, including consultancy practice for organizations such as Kantar Public (UK), AGRA, Oxfam, Plan International, and GIZ, Solidaridad Network, Global Shea Alliance among others.

He is a DAAD climapAfrica postdoctoral fellow, and holds a PhD. and MPhil. degrees in Agricultural Economics, an Executive MBA, and a BSc. in Agriculture Technology.

Dr. Azumah’s bid for the Yagaba-Kubori NDC Parliamentary Primaries is expected to generate considerable attention, particularly given his extensive experience in development practice and his commitment to promoting unity within the party.

GNA

