National Sports College trains 50 fitness instructors 

Winneba (C/R), March 31, GNA – The National Sports College (NSC), Winneba has trained 50 instructors in Basic Fitness to help accelerate physical well-being and fitness among communities.

The weeklong Basic Fitness Course in collaboration with National Sports for All Association (NASFAG) was held under the theme Get Fit.

Participants were drawn from keep fit clubs, gym instructors, national federations, and individuals.

Closing the program, Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, commended the participants for signing up for the course.

He appealed to them to make good use of the knowledge acquired to train the community, and members of their gym and help spread healthy living to reduce risks of illness.

He took participants through the concepts of wellness, Health and Physical fitness, the meaning of different components of physical fitness (health-related), measuring the health-related components of physical fitness (theory and practical), principles of Exercise prescription and Planning a Fitness programme.

Acting Director for the NSC, Mr Noah Bukari expressed his appreciation to the MOYS for their continuous support of the NSC’s programs.

He gave an assurance that the NSC would continue to walk the path of training to ensure the sector is equipped with competent human resources.

He encouraged participants to go out with the knowledge acquired to make the required change in the Sports sector.

Mr George Owusu Ansah, President of NASFAG, assured that his outfit would continue to collaborate with the NSA to train more individuals and also come up with advanced courses for existing instructors.

GNA

