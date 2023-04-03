Nana Agyemang Badu Park banned as home grounds of Aduana Stars 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April 3, GNA – Dormaa-based club, Aduana Stars FC has been banned from using the Nana Agyemang Badu Park as home grounds after fans attacked players and officials of Tamale City in their Matchday 25 clash of the betPawa Ghana Premier League yesterday.

Fans of Aduana Stars attacked the visiting team, Tamale City, getting players and officials injured with their team bus also left in a bad state.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in previous years had spoken against the increasing number of hooliganism in the betPawa Premier League cautioning the various clubs not to indulge themselves in such acts.

The Executive Council of the football body after analyzing the issue had placed a temporary ban on Aduana Stars from using the park as a venue for their home matches.

A statement released by the football body said” The decision is under the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2) which states inter alia “the GFA may order the closure of any league center where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed”.

It urged the competition’s department to select a venue for the league leaders to play their subsequent home matches.

According to the GFA, the disciplinary committee had been charged to sit over the case per the relevant regulations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

