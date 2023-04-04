MP provides astroturf pitches to promote football in communities

Credit Alex Ofori Agyekum

Adoagyiri (E/R), April 03, GNA – Mr. Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has provided four communities with astroturf football pitches to promote football among the youth in the constituency.

The beneficiary communities were Nsawam, Adoagyiri, Adoagyiri-Zongo and Darman all in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Dompreh, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a friendly football match between Adoagyiri-Zongo F/C and Adoagyiri F/C, which ended goalless.

He said the provision of the parks were his personal contribution towards the development of football talents of the youth in the municipality.

The MP encouraged the youth to take serious interest in sports, especially in football and train hard to be able to promote their teams into the higher divisions while creating opportunities for themselves to play in bigger clubs both in Ghana and abroad.

He urged managers of football clubs in the constituency to organise regular competitions among the teams so that they would always be in form while appealing to parents to allow their children who have interest in sports to take active part so they could develop their talents.

GNA

