MP inspects progress of work on Tanoso-Adupri Road project

Sefwi-Tanoso (WN/R), April 9, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai in the Western North Region, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has inspected construction works on segment of an on-going road project at Tanoso-Adupri in the Bibiani Municipality.

The inspection was for the lawmaker to assess the level of work done and to have a first hand information about the completion of the project.

The 5.8-kilometre road, the MP said was one of the key projects in the area because it connected major cocoa growing communities in the Municipality.

After the inspection, Mr Obeng-Boateng encouraged the contractor to ensure professional execution of the project to stand the test of time for generation unborn to benefit.

He also charged stakeholders, the consultants and Assembly Members to effectively monitor the project and ensure that quality materials were used to extend its life span.

He said the project when completed would connect Tanoso-Adupri to Basselege route that linked Bibiani to ease heavy traffic within the township.

This, he indicated, would also help farmers on that route to transport their produce to the market centre with ease.

Briefing the MP on the progress of work, the Project Foreman of Obeng Brothers Construction Limited, Mr. John Asare said quality materials were being used for the construction and assured that the project would be completed as scheduled.

“We are confident of completing the road within 12 months for easy transportation,” he stressed.

He pleaded with the road users and other beneficiaries for cooperation and patience.

