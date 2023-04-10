MP donates cash to NDC branches in Adaklu Constituency for farming  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Have (V/R), Apr. 10, GNA – Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu on Easter Holy Saturday donated an amount of GHC1,000 each to the 46 branches of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adaklu Constituency.

It is to serve as seed money to help the branches to start Branch Farming Projects.

The money was presented to the branch executives at a two-day meeting held by the branches at the ward centres in the constituency.

Mr Jerry Ameko, Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the party, who presented the money to the executives on behalf of Mr. Agbodza asked them to use the money for its intended purpose.

“The MP is giving you this money to serve as seed money so that you can invest it and begin to support some of your activities at the branches.

“This is the ideal time to teach our branch executives how to fish instead of giving them fish always,” he noted.

Mr Ameko congratulated the Adaklu Kodzobi branch for ploughing a plot of land in pursuit of implementing the project and urged the other branches to emulate the example of the branch.

The Chairman appealed to the branch executives to exhibit the spirit of teamwork to make the projects impact positively on the fortunes of the party.

He was full of praise for Mr Agbodza for the donation and also enumerated the catalogue of development projects he had undertaken for both the party and the constituency as a whole.

Mr Agbodza, who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament has filed to contest the forthcoming NDC parliamentary primaries in the Adaklu Constituency.

Three others, Mr. Raymond Akpatsa, a 49 year old lawyer, Madam Rebecca Agbogah and Mr Michael Agede have also filed to contest the primaries.

Mr Akpatsa after his vetting said it was time to revamp development efforts in the Adaklu district and that he would acknowledge and build on the achievement of the incumbent.

“I am coming g to build on what Mr Agbodza achieved. I will inject fresh ideas to produce the necessary strategies to project Adaklu,” he said.

Madam Agbogah on her part said it was time for a woman to be elevated in the constituency adding “we want more women to be among the frontrunners.”

A branch executive who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of strict anonymity said looking at the track record of Mr Agbodza in the constituency and the level he attained in Parliament, it would be unwise for delegates to elect another person and called on his colleagues to endorse the candidature of Mr Agbodza in order for him to continue to work for the good of Adaklu.

GNA

