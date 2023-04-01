MoYS engages corporate bodies, and media on a road map towards National Sports Policy 2022 

Accra, March 31, GNA- The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has organized a workshop on the Draft National Sports Policy 2022, for corporate bodies and media personalities to ensure the smooth implantation of the project.

The decision to finalize a national policy was part of the government’s efforts to develop sports in Ghana across the 54 Sporting Federations in the country.

Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports at the workshop said the idea behind the gathering was to solicit input and ideas from stakeholders to produce a perfect document that would be of help in the development of sports in the country.

He noted that as Ghana was known for its giant performance in sports, it was important to champion the campaign to help develop the sporting sector.

“The development and implementation of this policy would secure the infrastructure, human resource development, and finance to advance our development of sports in our dear country. This draft policy seeks to promote sports for development as sports for business,” he added.

According to Mr Ussif, who is also the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, other sports aspects like sports nutrition, sports medicine, and sports business were all included in the policy to give a broader perspective of the initiative.

The Minister stated that the government was committed to fixing some national sports infrastructure deficiencies to encourage the participation of sports in the country.

Mr Ussif said this would also help Ghana build a solid team ahead of upcoming international competitions and the 13th Africa Games next year.

Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, Chairperson for the nine-member committee in charge of formulating the 2022 National Sports Policy took personalities through the draft policy.

The issue of building a solid brand and also funding the various federations were some key issues that were raised at the session.

The Committee pledged to engage other stakeholders to help make the National Sports Policy a success.

Divided into eight different chapters, the policy would be completed by December this year.

GNA

