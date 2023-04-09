Motorists urged to be cautious on the road during and after Easter festivities  

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 09, GNA – Chief Superintendent Jeffery Darko, the Effutu Municipal Divisional Police Commander, has cautioned drivers to be vigilant on the road to avoid vehicular accidents.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he urged drivers, particularly those who plied the Cape Coast-Winneba-Kasoa, and Swedru-Winneba-Kasoa roads, to adhere to road signs and regulations to help reduce causalities during and after the Easter festivities.

He said the refusal to observe road safety regulations and signs, by some drivers were the major factors of preventable road accidents in those and other areas.

“Another factor that influenced road crashes during festivities are the hastiness of drivers to go on more trips to generate money, which leads to over speeding and wrongful overtaking.”

Chief Supt. Darko urged all drivers to strictly adopt safe road practices to save their lives and that of others and called on passengers to be bold to speak up against risky and unsafe driving, or to report recalcitrant drivers at the nearest police barriers.

He also urged people living in Effutu and its surrounding towns to be security conscious throughout the period and beyond, saying any suspicious movement of persons and items in their localities that could amount to security threat must be immediately reported to the police on its 999-toll free telephone line.

“A number of my men have been deployed in the catchment area of the Division to protect lives and property, and to ensure that peace and tranquillity continued to prevail in these areas,” he assured.

He called for the cooperation of all and sundry for a peaceful and incident free celebration.

GNA

