Monday April 24 declared Public Holiday

By Jeremiah Hayford Sekyi

Accra, April 18, GNA- Monday, 24th April is a Public Holiday in commemoration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

April 22, 2023, a statutory holiday, which falls on Saturday, marks the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement signed by the Minister, Mr Mr Ambrose Dery, said the holiday is accordance with Section Two of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601).

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 24th April, 2023 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as throughout the country,” the statement said.

GNA

