Maiden edition of Ghana Festival Ohio begins on August 3 in Columbus, USA

Accra, April 28, GNA – As part of efforts to promote cultural ties, educational exchange programmes, tourism, trade and investment opportunities between Ghanaians in Accra and their counterparts in Columbus, USA, a five-day cultural festival dubbed: “Ghana Festival Ohio” has been launched in Accra.

It intends to celebrate the rich Ghanaian culture and the cultural heritage of the people of African ancestry living in the City of Columbus.

The festival will begin on Thursday, August 3 and ends on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Ohio, USA, with over 10,000 audiences worldwide expected to participate in the event.

It is on the theme, “Upholding Ghanaian Culture-The Columbus Way”.

At the media launch in Accra, on Friday, Ms Tricia Ama Obenewa Quartey, the Marketing and Communication Director of the 2023 Ghana Festival Ohio, said the City of Accra and Columbus shared a unique bond, therefore, the festival would further strengthen the existing friendship between the two cities.

The sister-city relations between Accra and Columbus, she said, was established in 2015 aimed at fostering unity and understanding between the peoples of the two cities,

It also seeks to promote cultural and economic ties, build network, as well as collaborate in exchange programmes in areas such as education, water and sanitation, trade and investment for the wellbeing of their citizens.

Ms Quartey entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of the friendship between the two cities to visit Columbus and experience beautiful artistic performances from musicians and dancers as well as network for business partnerships.

Activities lined up for the five-day festival include an Akwaaba Night on August 3 for Meet and Greet session, Symposium and Taste of Ghana session meant for business interactions and networking on August 4.

The Grand Festival Day will come off on Saturday, August 5 at the Fort Education Centre, Ohio, to climax the celebration whilst the Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, August 6.

A historic tour of the City of Columbus will come off on Monday, August 7, to enable participants to visit places of interest.

Madam Elizabeth Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, in her welcome remarks, said the 2023 edition of “Ghana Festival Ohio” would further deepen the sister-city relations between Accra and Columbus, which would inure to the benefit of their citizens.

Ghana’s Dancehall Artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known in the showbiz industry as Samini, was unveiled as the main artiste and ambassador for the Ghana Festival Ohio.

The event, which will be a biannual festival, is under the auspices of the Ghana Council Ohio in the City of Columbus and Accra Metropolitan Assembly, in collaboration with Angel Group of Companies, Diagnostic Herbal Industry, Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, Greater Columbus Cities International and Impact Office System.

GNA

