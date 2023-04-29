Let’s help the poor, vulnerable

Accra, April 29, GNA – The Bishop Adonteng Boateng, Head Pastor of Divine Word International Ministries, has urged the public to offer helping hand and show love to the poor and vulnerable.

“Let’s think about others especially the poor and the needy, because when we do that God will also think about us and provide our needs.

“As humans, our lives are only worthwhile if we are able to make impact in the lives of others, even if it is just for a day,” he said.

Bishop Boateng said this during the inauguration and fundraising event for an orphanage he had established in Kasoa.

The orphanage, Divine Privilege Home, would be housing 200 orphans and needy children.

The orphanage has self-contained rooms with washrooms, kitchens, a learning room and a playground.

The Bishop, based in the United States of Accra, said he was touched to return to Ghana to support poor and needy children.

Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), lauded the vision to help the poor and pledged the support of the Assembly.

“Just as the Lord admonishes us, let’s all reach out to the poor and needy and support them,” she said.

Baffour Opoku Agyeman, Asantehene Twafohene, called on the government and philanthropists to help create a better future for children.

The inauguration and fundraising brought together celebrities and persons of high influence, including Dr Samuel Amo Tobin, Executive Chairman of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Asamoah Gyan, ex-Black Stars Captain, Bola Ray, a media personality, and Obaapa Christy, a gospel musician.

GNA

