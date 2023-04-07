Leadership of Eckankar Ghana calls on Tourism Minister 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, April 7, GNA – The Leadership of Eckankar Ghana has called on the tourism minister to officialy invite him to the organisation’s upcoming African Seminar to be hosted in Accra from August 25 to August 27, 2023.

The seminar, which is to be launched on May 9, is expected to attract over 7,000 participants from across Africa and the rest of the world.

Mr Aspect Caiquo, President Eckankar Ghana, said as a religious organisation with headquarters in America, where the living ECK Master resides with

his team to be able to connect with the various regions on matters concerning Eckankar.

He said the African seminars rotated around five countries, Benin, Nigeria, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and this year, Ghana was set to host the conference, which would also attract participants from Europe and America.

He said, “a lot of these people we are expecting have heard so much about Ghana. They know our culture, arts, crafts and know that Ghana is the preferred tourism destination, and this is where it is appropriate to contact experts and industry to see how best to take advantage of the numbers that would be coming in to promote our country. We must be alert to exploit whatever opportunity comes out of the seminar.”

“So we are here to brief the minister and to formally invite him to the launch as well as the main events in August, because we know that as the tourism minister he will be interested in such a heavy gathering in the country.”

Mr Caiquo said during this seminar there would be series of seminars for both members and new members, as well as a special workshops to herald the entire seminar, saying, “our goal is that of a co-worker ship, thus, to help each other to be spiritual.”

Dr Ibrahim Awal said this seminar was basically about religious tourism and it was one of the agenda for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and assured that the Ministry would support the seminar for people to see, feel, and have a good stay, in Ghana.

“We are happy to partner you and would get in touch with representatives from industry even before the launch so that we work towards ensuring a successful seminar that would benefit the sector.”

Mr Akwesi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said the news of the seminar was a welcoming one because over the past few years the Ministry and its agencies had been working with different organisations to promote MICE.

He said the Tourism Authority could support in terms of logistics, saying “for hotels which are under our regulation, we can engage them so that they can give some very good rates for you and people coming.”

Mr Agyeman said, “so, we can have hotel partners and arrange with the private sector for some city tours for those coming so that they also see some parts of Ghana.”

GNA

