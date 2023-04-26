Laweh University College trains real estate experts

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 26, GNA – A three-day Real Estate Law and Management Training Workshop has opened at the Laweh University College at Nungua in Accra, which seeks to produce a new generation of real estate experts.

Some of the modules include Real Estate Investment Management and Finance in Ghana’s Economic Transformation, and The Law of Real Estate Agency in Ghana.

Mr Nathaniel Addy, the Registrar of the University College, said the workshop was the second to be organised by the school.

He said the College created the environment for contemporary e-learning and delivered programmes that met the best international standards.

“The University College provides high quality open- supported learning programmes geared towards meeting employability needs and also feeds industries across the African continent,” he said.

Dr Frank Gyamfi-Yeboah, Senior Lecturer, Department of Land Economy, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said real estate played a pivotal role in the economy of every country by providing shelter for households.

Access to descent and affordable housing remained a key challenge to Ghana, he said, and expressed the hope that the course would produce the human resource to help bridge that gap.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

