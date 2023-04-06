Kpone-Katamanso veterinary unit to undertake free anti-rabies vaccination 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone (Near Tema), April 6, GNA – The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Veterinary Unit, in cooperation with Mission Rabies based in the United Kingdom, will offer free anti-rabies vaccination for pets within the Municipality.

The exercise is scheduled to begin on April 11 and last until May 16.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Dr Emmanuel Kwao Pecku, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Veterinary Officer, said the target was to vaccinate over 20,000 pets, including dogs, cats, and monkeys across the municipality.

He said the veterinary unit’s goal for the first phase of the free anti-rabies vaccination was to achieve 70 per cent coverage.

Dr Pecku advised residents, who owned pets to take advantage of the activity to vaccinate their pets for free.

He stated that the rabies virus was still present in the municipality and that some cases had been reported this year.

Dr Pecku said while the rabies virus was 100 per cent deadly, it was also 100 per cent vaccine-preventable.

Dr Pecku urged residents to report any instance of pet bites, particularly dogs, cats, and monkeys, for early diagnosis, noting that Kpone-Katamanso was the country’s only location with an Integrated Bite instance Management unit.

He urged all stakeholders, including opinion leaders, clergy, traditional authorities, and Assembly Members, to assist in the Municipality’s sensitization process.

