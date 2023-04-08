Keta Hospital receives support from Duamenefa Foundation 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Keta (VR), April 8, GNA – The Duamenefa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation promoting peaceful coexistence, has donated medical supplies and other items to two wards of the Keta Municipal Hospital.

The items included a nebuliser, suction machine, hand-held pulse oximeter, fetal doppler, a 10L portable oxygen cylinder with a regulator, and glucose monitoring system with strips for the Children’s Ward.

The Male Ward received an adult scale and four ceiling fans.

Mr Emmanuel Ketaman Evortepe, the Executive President of the Foundation, in a speech read on his behalf, said it was a decision between him and his cousin, Dr David Kotei Evortepe (based in the US), to show “care and concern to the place where we were birthed.

This is the seventh time the Foundation has donated to the two wards. The cost of items donated, since February 2020, amounted to GH¢52,494.00.

These included plasma television with satellite hookup, curtains, student mattresses, floor mats, tricycles, hand dryers, double-head stethoscopes, infrared thermometers and rolling medicine tray tables.

Mr Evortepe acknowledged the contributions of the Foundation’s International Director of Operations, the Board members and the staff of the Keta Municipal Hospital among others for making Keta Hospital the best in the Volta Region.

He expressed the hope that the cordial relations between the Foundation and the Hospital would be sustained to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

Dr Kofi K. Bonsu, the Medical Director of the Hospital, expressed appreciation to the Foundation and said the support would help in quality healthcare for residents.

Mr Farouk Iddrisu, the Hospital Administrator, assured that the items would be put to good use to improve the quality of services.

“…. For some time now we’ve not had a suction machine. These are things we need to operate well,” Ms Sarah Mensah, Nurse in charge of the Children’s Ward, told the Ghana News Agency.

GNA

