GLICO Life pays GH₵15,000 claims to the family of slain military officer Imoro Sheriff

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 4, GNA – GLICO Life, a subsidiary of GLICO Holdings Company Limited, has paid an amount of GH₵15,000 as claims to the family of late military officer, Imoro Sheriff, who was recently killed in Ashaiman.

Mr John Ekar Smart, Chief Sales Officer of GLICO Life, in his remarks, said Mr Sheriff was on the GLICO Education Endowment Plan policy insurance, which offers educational support and death benefits.

It was, therefore, mandatory for GLICO Life to pay out the claims to the family.

He said the claims served as a confirmation to the public, especially to the military community, to insure themselves and families to cater for them in times of unexpected demise.

“When one insures himself or herself, they prepare themselves for the future and provide support for their relatives in times of financial constraints.”

He urged the media to educate the public on insurance policies and its benefits to individuals and to the development of the country.

Mrs Elizabeth Kyreaa, the mother of the late Imoro Sheriff, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said all her hope was on the son to cater for the school needs of his younger brother.

She said it was her prayer that the younger brother would enjoy a better life and not encounter such tragedy.

“May Imoro Sheriff rest in perfect peace,” she cried aloud.

When asked about the claims, she said the money would be used to cater for the needs of his younger brother to become successful and a responsible man in future.

“I will pay his tuition fees and also save some for the future,” she added.

Mr Benjamin L. K. Avickson, Southern Sector Manger of GLICO Insurance, in his speech, said insurance was a dependable partner for life needs as it provided peace of mind, healthy and assurance of better life in future.

“Insurance makes you and your family ready for future misfortunes and provides financial support to your family.”

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late Imoro Sheriff, the Ghanaian military, and the country.

GLICO Life is committed to its statutory and civic duties and discharges them conscientiously. The company is alive to its social responsibility and supports the Health, Education, Socio-Economic, and Sports sectors among other areas of the economy.

In 2022, the company paid claims to the tune of GH₵127.9 million, reinforcing its commitment to policyholders and their families.

GLICO Life insurance company aims to bring life insurance to every Ghanaian household, with a range of innovative life insurance products designed to meet the personalized needs of policyholders.

GNA

