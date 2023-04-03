Funding for Ninth European Space Agency Tender Procedure for Bulgaria Totals EUR 1.2 Mln

Sofia, April 3 (BTA/GNA) – The funding for the ninth European Space Agency (ESA) tender procedure for Bulgaria amounts to a total of EUR 1.2 million, Innovation Ministry Chief Expert Petya Piperkova told BTA on Friday at the first of two information days on the opportunities for Bulgarian companies and scientific organizations to participate in the Bulgarian ESA tender procedure, which is expected to be launched on April 24. The deadline for submission of project proposals is June 16.

The funds will finance projects for five types of activities. The activities can be related to research and development, space applications, the downstream sector, projects containing an aeronautical segment, and preparatory activities. Educational activities are also included in the procedure and must be linked to educational programmes or internships for young graduate students.

Currently, 11 companies focused on development of the space sector are registered in Bulgaria – scientific organizations and start-ups introducing developments that could be useful for our country and its participation in other European space programs, the expert pointed out. By holding information days on the upcoming procedure, the Innovation ministry is trying to encourage various companies, including software companies and people working in the IT sector, to take advantage of ESA support.

BTA/GNA

