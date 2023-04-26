France’s Danone reports like-for-like sales increase in first quarter

Paris, April 26, (dpa/GNA) – The French food company Danone on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of €6.9 billion ($7.6 billion), up 10.5% on a like-for-like basis, mainly driven by a 10.3% price hike.

On a reported basis, sales increased by 11.6%.

Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year like-for-like sales growth outlook to 4%-6% from 3%-5% provided earlier.

“This first quarter showed a strong start to year 2023, with sales up +10.5% on a like-for-like basis, supported by strong pricing and resilient volume/mix, up +0.2% compared to last year,” chief executive officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement.

“This performance was driven by all our categories and geographies, and notably the North America and CNAO zones, but also supported by favorable phasing.”

GNA

