Economy Ministry Opens Competition for Bulgarian Trade Representatives in Seven Countries

Sofia, April 8 (BTA/GNA) – The Ministry of Economy and Industry opens a competition for trade representatives in Bulgaria’s Trade and Economic Affairs Offices in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Republic of South Africa, and the USA. The trade representatives will be stationed in Ottawa, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Jakarta, Abuja, Pretoria, Washington, and Chicago, the Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

Caretaker Economy and Industry Minister Nikola Stoyanov said, as quoted by his Ministry, that when he took office, Bulgaria lacked trade attaches in one-third of the key countries with which it has developed economic ties; many were unprecedentedly recalled or dismissed. In his words, his ministry’s policy over the past months has been directed at restarting the activity of the non-working trade representations around the world as well as at changing the way the Trade and Economic Affairs Offices work.

“We have created a model for assessing the trade attaches’ work that did not exist until now. We will thus encourage all trade representatives to be more active and oriented towards achieving specific results,” Stoyanov said.

Announcing the competition for trade attaches to the media aims to make the procedure more transparent and help the Economy Ministry select well-prepared individuals who would contribute to more investment and an increase in exports, the Minister also said. The candidates must hold a Master’s degree, be fluent in the official or widely accepted language in the corresponding country, have at least six years of work experience and at least four years of experience in foreign economic and trade relations.

The deadline for applications is April 21.

New procedures for trade representatives will be announced in the coming days, the Economy Ministry said.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

