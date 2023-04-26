Dutch retail sales growth eases to 4.1%, lowest in seven months

Amsterdam, April 26, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – The Netherlands’ retail sales expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in March amid a fall in non-food sales, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 4.1% yearly in March, well below the 8% increase in February. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

Turnover in the food sector grew 9.2% annually in March, while that in the non-food sector dropped 1.5%. Online turnover was 3.4% higher compared to last year.

Sales at supermarkets rose 10.4%, while turnover in DIY, kitchen, and floor items slid by 9.7%.

On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover gained 5.1% yearly in March.

GNA

