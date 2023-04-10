Davies, Eva win Series Three Table Tennis Competition

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 10, GNA – Isaac Davies from the Potsports team and Eva Adom Amankwaa from the Ghana Army have been crowned winners of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Series Three competition played at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Davies defeated Godwin Alabi from Hopes team for the first position, while Augustine Baidoo winner of the Series One tournament came third with Samuel Hagan from Potsports placing fourth.

In the women’s division, Eva Adom Amankwaa from the Ghana Army came first followed by Bernice Borle Borquaye from the Ghana Navy team whereas Beatrice Gyasi and Frema Cecelia from the Police team placed third and fourth respectively.

Speaking to the GNA Sports after the competition, Davies expressed his excitement and pledged to win more medals in the coming years.

He said, “I want to use this platform to thank the President of the federation, organisers, coaches and referees for organising the tournament as part of the preparations towards the Africa Games to be held in Ghana”.

Madam Amankwa winner of the women’s said the competition was not easy but through hard work she was able to win.

She said, “this competition wasn’t easy at all, it was by the Grace of the God almighty and my hard work that made me to win”.

GNA

