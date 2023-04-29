COB-A Industries  supports Aboakyer Festival

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 29, GNA – COB-A Industries Limited, producers of Standard Natural Mineral Water, has donated 50 bags of sachet water, 20 cartons of 1.5 litre bottled water and undisclosed cash to Effutu Traditional Council towards the celebration of this year’s Aboakyer festival.

Mrs. Sonia Amaechi, Marketing Manager, was assisted by Mr. William Oppong, Communication Manager of the Company to make the presentation at the Palace of Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Oma Odefe and President of the Traditional Council.

Mrs Amaechi stated that the donation formed part of the Company’s social responsibility to people in their catchment areas.

According to her, the company had been supporting the celebration of the festival to ensure its success.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, who received the items on behalf of the Traditional Council and the Festival Planning Committee, expressed his appreciation to the company for the support.

The festival on the theme: “Your Participation makes a Difference for Development,” will commence from Saturday, April 29 to May 6, 2023.

Activities to be undertaken include tree planting and Marathon race, Gospel musical night, Sanitation activities, Heath walk and Regatta/Tug-of-War.

The weeklong festival will be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, May 6.

Neenyi Ghartey called on all sons and daughters of Effutuman to return home and contribute towards peaceful and successful festival for development.

GNA

