Christ came not to save the righteous, but sinners—AG Minister

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, April 9, GNA – Reverend Johnnie Titus Kwame Kuzagbe, the lead Pastor of Rhema Basilica Assemblies of God at Mataheko-Redrow Estate, has reminded Christians that Christ did not come to save the righteous, but to deliver sinners from their bondage.

He said the scriptures had explicitly indicated in Romans 3:23 that “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” but it was the blood of Jesus Christ that cleansed all inequities, making all righteous before him.

Rev. Kuzagbe, who was delivering his Easter message, said Jesus Christ came to save the world but not to condemn it, hence his death brought deliverance to the oppressed.

He encouraged Christians to pray for the ability to discern between good and evil, stressing that although human beings had limitations, that should not prevent them from seeking Jesus Christ.

Rev. Kuzagbe used the occasion to clarify the misconception that the Christian community hated LGBTQ+, saying “we have a stand as believers, we don’t hate them, but the sins they are committing is what we are condemning”.

He said the practice was hated by God because he created male and female to co-habit by the stand of the Holy Bible, and not what was currently projected by these practitioners.

However, he said, Christ loved them and encouraged Christians to reach out to them.

Mr Tweneboa-Koduah Kusi, the President of Assemblies of God Campus Ministry, also encouraged students now on vacation to limit their funfair during the festive season and join other Christians to evangelise to persons, who were yet to come to the saving knowledge of Christ in their respective communities, to save their souls from eternal damnation.

He advised the youth to use their strength to evangelise to the world, warning that a time would come, that they would no longer be able to actively do that due to their failed strength.

